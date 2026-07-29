CWG 2026: India's schedule for Thursday at Glasgow

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh will be hoping to add medals to India's rich haul in weightlifting when they compete in their respective weight category in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday.

Martina Devi Maibam will be in contention in the Women's +86 kg while Lovepreet Singh will compete in the Men's +110 kg. India have so far won seven medals in weightlifting, including one gold and five silver.

In Athletics, distance runner Parul Chaudhary will be hoping to replicate her success at the Asian Games in the Women's 5000m. Parul, who is also scheduled to participate in the Women's 3000m steeplechase, is hoping to win her first medal in the Commonwealth Games.

In the Women's Discus Throw, Nidhi Rani and Seema will be hoping to add to India's medal count in athletics.

Competitors will be taking the field in Athletics, cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, and para track cycling.

India's schedule for Thursday:

1 Athletics Men's Decathlon – 100m 14:47 Tejaswin Shankar Heat 2

2 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw 14:55 Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav, Neeraj Chopra Qualifying Round

3 Athletics Men's Decathlon – Long Jump 15:20 Tejaswin Shankar

4 Para Track Cycling Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit 16:06 Lisha Das Qualifying Round

5 Men's Triple Jump 16:55 Selva Prabhu T, Praveen Chithravel Qualifying Round

6 Track Cycling Men's Team Sprint 17:07 Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve) Qualifying Round

7 Men's Decathlon – Shot Put 17:10 Tejaswin Shankar Group A

8 Men's 400m 17:40 Vishal T K Semi Final 1

9 Weightlifting Women's +86 kg 18:30 Martina Devi Maibam Final

10 Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs 19:30 Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play

11 Lawn Bowls Women's Singles 20:55 Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play

12 Para Track Cycling Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit 21:44 Lisha Das Bronze Final Subject to Qualification

13 Para Track Cycling Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit 21:51 Lisha Das Gold Final Subject to Qualification

14 Track Cycling Men's Team Sprint 22:50 Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve) Bronze Medal Match Subject to Qualification

15 Track Cycling Men's Team Sprint 22:55 Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve) Gold Medal Match Subject to Qualification

16 Weightlifting Men's +110 kg 23:00 Lovepreet Singh Final

17 Athletics Men's Shot Put 23:30 Samardeep Singh Gill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor Final

18 Athletics Men's Decathlon – High Jump 23:38 Tejaswin Shankar Group A

19 Athletics Men's 200m 23:43 Animesh Kujur Semi Final

20 Athletics Women's Discus Throw 01:10 (+1d) Nidhi Rani, Seema Final

21 Athletics Men's Decathlon – 400m 01:38 (+1d) Tejaswin Shankar Heat 2

22 Athletics Women's 5000m 01:48 (+1d) Parul Chaudhary

--IANS

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