Salman Khan visits brother Sohail Khan on sets of ‘Alliance’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid a visit to his brother Sohail Khan, on the sets of the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’.

The actor was seen dressed in a denim shirt, black pants, and cowboy hat. The actor posed for the paparazzi. The superstar’s visit comes after one of the show's most emotional moments. Sohail, who entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant alongside his former wife Seema Sajdeh, was left heartbroken after she was eliminated from the competition.

Reacting to her elimination, Sohail admitted that he did not want Seema to leave the show. He also said they may never again get an opportunity to spend so much uninterrupted time together.

Earlier on the show, the game then took a dramatic turn as the System asked the allies to announce their new alliances, Kings: Aly, Agu and Ruhee, Warriors: Arslan, Bali and Kashish, Legends: Mini, Niti and Vanshaj, and Hunters: Zaid, Sohail and Payal. However, Daisy Shah and Seema were left outside the alliances, placing their fate entirely in Ace Kushal's hands. Given two massive powers, Kushal first has to choose between nominating Daisy or Seema while eliminating one contestant from the headquarters.

Accepting her fate, Seema told Daisy that she deserves to stay and later tells Sohail she's ready to return home to her children. Sohail fought back his emotions, as he said, "Mera dil kehta hai ki Seema ruk jao, because yeh jo 24 ghante hum ko saath guzarne ko milta hai, yeh pata nahi wapas milega ke nahi milega”.

Frustrated by the cruel twist, he also questions the format, saying, "System Challenger se sadistic kab hone laga?" Kushal ultimately announces his decision to eliminate Seema from the headquarters while Daisy is nominated, leaving the house emotional.

--IANS

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