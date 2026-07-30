CWG 2026: Dilip Mahadu Gavit wins gold with Games record as India seals historic 1-2 in Men’s 100m T47

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) India scripted a memorable finish in the para athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched the gold medal with a Games Record in the men’s 100m T47, while compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver medal to complete a dominant Indian one-two.

Gavit clocked 10.71 seconds, producing a blistering run to shatter the previous Games record and stand atop the podium. Basil followed closely with a season-best 10.83 seconds, ensuring India celebrated both the gold and silver medals in one of the fastest races of the competition.

This is India's third gold medal in the competition, with Gavit joining weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila in Women's Shot Put F57.

England’s Kevin Santos took the bronze medal in 10.85 seconds, narrowly edging Australia’s Jaydon Page, who finished fourth in 10.97 seconds.

The remarkable result underlined India’s growing dominance in para athletics, with the two Indian sprinters delivering outstanding performances on the Glasgow track. Gavit’s Games record highlighted his exceptional form, while Basil’s silver added another significant medal to India’s tally.

The historic one-two finish is expected to provide a major boost to India’s medal haul and further reinforce the country’s emergence as a powerhouse in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games.

The grand 1-2 in the Men's 100m T47 took India's medal count to 15 in this edition -- 3 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals so far.

Born in the small village of Toran Dongari near Nashik, Maharashtra, Dilip Gavit grew up in a humble farming family. His life took a major turn when, at five to six years of age, he suffered a tragic fall from a tree, thus severely injuring his right arm. Due to the lack of timely medical treatment, the injury turned into gangrene, leading to the amputation of his arm below the elbow. Despite the huge setback, Gavit refused to let his disability define his future, fulfilling his passion for running with a career in para-athletics. Practising on the dusty roads of his village, his talent was later recognised by coach Vaijnath Kale, who guided him into professional para-athletics.

He had earlier won gold in the men’s 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India’s historic 100th medal at the Games. He further made the nation proud by reaching the final of the men’s 400m T47 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

--IANS

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