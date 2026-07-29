CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria wins, secures medal for India in Women's 57kg

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) Jaismine Lamboria continued India's perfect day in the boxing ring at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Wednesday, winning by a 4-1 split decision against Elise Glynn of England in a quarterfinal bout of Women's 57 kg and confirming another medal for India.

The 24-year-old Jaismine, who won a bronze medal in the Lightweight category in Birmingham four years ago, won the bout on the cards of four of the five judges. Fighting from the Blue corner, Jaismine was scored the winner 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 by four judges, while one judge gave it to Elise Glynn 29-28.

The boxer from Bhiwani, Haryana, has won a gold medal at the 2025 World Championship in Liverpool, two World Boxing Cup gold medals in Featherweight at Astana and New Delhi in 2025, and a bronze at the Asian Championships in Dubai in 2021.

Jaismine's progress to the semifinals made it six out of six victories for India in the quarterfinals on Wednesday as she joined Narender (90+ kg), Ankush (80 kg), Sachin Siwach (60 kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (70 kg) and Sakshi (51kg) in assuring a medal for the country.

Narender assured the country of a medal after defeating Samoa’s Michael Seko by a hard-fought 3-2 split decision in the men’s 90kg+ quarterfinals.

Ankush displayed excellent ring control, sharp combinations and effective counter-attacking throughout the bout, leaving Micock with little opportunity to make an impact. The judges scored the contest 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian.

With the victory, Ankush progressed to the semifinals, thereby assuring himself of at least a bronze medal under the Commonwealth Games boxing format, where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Siwach, Arundhati Chaudhary and Sakshi cleared the quarterfinals hurdles, assuring the country medals in their respective weight categories.

Sakshi assured the country of another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

Arundhati Choudhary assured the country of another boxing medal after defeating Morgan Henderson (NZL) by a 3-1 split decision in the women’s 70kg quarterfinals.

The Indian pugilist displayed composure and tactical discipline throughout the three-round contest to edge past Henderson in a closely fought bout. Three judges scored all three rounds in Arundhati’s favour (30-26), while one judge awarded the contest to the New Zealander 29-27. The fifth judge had the scores level at 28-28, but a one-point deduction against Henderson tilted the verdict in Arundhati’s favour.

Sachin Siwach delivered a composed and clinical performance to register a unanimous 5-0 victory and book his place in the semifinals, guaranteeing the country at least a bronze medal.

India are assured of more medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with three boxers securing medals on Tuesday.

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh assured the country of at least a bronze medal after outclassing Mwale Mwengo in the men’s 55kg quarterfinals in the boxing competitions at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday. He is the third Indian boxer to reach the semifinals on Tuesday, joining Preeti and Priya in the last-four stage of their respective weight categories.

Jadumani delivered a composed and technically sound performance to register a unanimous 5-0 victory on points, booking his place in the semifinals. Since both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, the Manipur boxer has guaranteed India another podium finish.

Before that, Priya stormed into the women’s 60kg semifinals after defeating Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell 4-1 on points in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. She joined fellow pugilist Preeti in assuring a medal for India.

Competing in front of a partisan home crowd, Priya showed remarkable composure after dropping the opening round on four of the five judges’ scorecards. She bounced back strongly to dominate the second and third rounds with sharp combinations, effective counter-attacks and superior ring control.

Four judges scored the contest 28-27 in Priya’s favour, while the fifth awarded her a commanding 29-26 verdict, sealing a convincing 4-1 split decision victory.

Meanwhile, Preeti secured a bronze medal after cruising into the women’s 54kg semifinals with a dominant, unanimous-decision victory over Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland.

The Indian pugilist outclassed Clyde in every round to register a comprehensive 5-0 win on points in the quarterfinal bout at SEC Hall 5.

Preeti dictated the contest from the opening bell, using her superior speed, accuracy and ring control to keep her opponent on the back foot. She won all three rounds on the scorecards of each of the five judges, leaving no doubt about the outcome.

The scoreboard reflected her dominance, with the judges awarding the bout 30-25, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian boxer. Clyde also suffered three knockdowns during the contest, underlining Preeti’s complete control of the bout.

--IANS

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