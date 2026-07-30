July 30, 2026 4:52 AM हिंदी

Alec Baldwin’s wife says she 'miscounts' her 7 kids

Alec Baldwin’s wife says she 'miscounts' her 7 kids

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin has shared that she often “miscounts” her children.

The 42-year-old is a mother to seven kids with husband Alec, Ilaria, María, Eduardo, Romeo, Leonardo, Rafael, and Carmen.

She is also stepmother to the actor’s daughter Ireland. She recently appeared on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, and shared that being mother to such a big brood means she can get confused about which of her kids she’s addressing.

She said, “Trust me, I miscount them! I’m that mom (when) like somebody’s doing something, I’m like, I go through all the other names and find I’m like, ‘You know, whoever you are, stop doing what you’re doing’”.

Hilaria also spoke about her and Alec’s different parenting styles during the podcast chat. She said that she and her husband both wear different “hats”.

She further mentioned, “Alec and I are both extremely, extremely fiery. I know I’m like the alpha parent. There’s certain things that he knows he has to ask my permission for with them. You know what I mean? And so, it’s like ‘Oh, can they have this whatever’. And I’m like, ‘No. They cannot have this whatever’. (Or) ‘Can they go?’. ‘No. They cannot’. And then there’s other things like our social schedule where, like, he gets to choose that more. So, like, we have, like, our hats that we wear”.

Hilaria’s podcast interview comes after Alec opened about the most important thing he wants to ensure his kids grow up with.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin was involved in the fatal shooting on the sets of the Spaghetti Western film ‘Rust’. The involuntary manslaughter criminal case against Alec Baldwin for the Rust movie set shooting was dismissed with prejudice by a New Mexico judge on July 12, 2024.

--IANS

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