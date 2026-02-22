February 22, 2026 5:27 PM हिंदी

Washout in Super 8 vs NZ makes Pakistan the team with most abandoned T20Is

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) After the opening fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight, between Pakistan and New Zealand, was called off due to incessant rain in Colombo, Pakistan became the team with the most number of abandoned games in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had won the toss and elected to bat first, but no sooner had the decision been made than drizzle swept across the ground. Covers were quickly brought on, and puddles formed on the square, making conditions unplayable. Match officials waited through the evening, but with rain showing no signs of relenting, the inevitable call of abandoning the game was made.

Overall, Pakistan leads the list of teams with the most abandoned T20 International matches (seven), followed closely by Ireland and New Zealand with 6 each. India and the Netherlands have each had 4 matches abandoned due to weather or other interruptions.

The washout leaves both teams with one point each in Group 2, a scenario that could complicate their path to the semifinals. With England and Sri Lanka also in the group, shared points may prove costly in what is expected to be a tightly contested race to enter the semi-finals.

Notably, Saturday's washout was Pakistan’s first-ever abandoned match in T20 World Cup history. During the 2024 T20 World Cup, the India vs Canada fixture was also called off without a ball being bowled, adding to the rain-hit drama of the tournament.

Teams with most abandoned T20Is

Pakistan 7

Ireland 6

New Zealand 6

India 4

Netherlands 4

--IANS

bc/

