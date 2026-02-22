T20 WC: Sri Lanka’s spin web restricts England to sub-par 146/9

Colombo, Feb 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka produced a disciplined and tactically astute bowling performance to restrict England to a below-par 146/9 in the second Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with the spinners setting up the squeeze before the pacers closed out efficiently at the death.

After being put in to bat, England never quite found the fluency expected of their power-packed line-up. The early overs hinted at a steady start, but Sri Lanka’s decision to introduce spin inside the Powerplay paid immediate dividends.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage struck a decisive blow in the fourth over, trapping Jos Buttler lbw for seven as the England skipper missed a premeditated reverse hit. The wicket set the tone for a testing middle phase. Maheesh Theekshana compounded England’s troubles by dismissing Jacob Bethell with his very first delivery, inducing a miscued slog that was safely pouched at backward point.

At 37/2 at the end of the powerplay, their lowest powerplay score in the tournament, England were already under pressure. Phil Salt attempted to counterattack, but only briefly provided stability. The opener struck two sixes and six boundaries en route to a 40-ball 62, though his innings lacked the usual fluency and came at a time when wickets kept tumbling around him.

Wellalage returned to remove Buttler and later trapped Harry Brook lbw for 14, with ball-tracking confirming umpire’s call. England’s captain had tried to inject momentum with a boundary and sharp running, but Sri Lanka’s spin trio, Wellalage (3/26), Theekshana (2/21), and Dushan Hemantha, consistently varied their pace and lengths to deny acceleration.

A sharp direct hit from Dasun Shanaka to run out Tom Banton further dented England’s progress, underlining Sri Lanka’s intensity in the field. Salt, who looked increasingly fatigued in the humid conditions, eventually fell for 62 off 40 balls, holing out to long-off against Wellalage after struggling to maintain timing.

The late overs offered England a brief surge. Will Jacks struck a couple of boundaries, and Jamie Overton launched Dushmantha Chameera for an 82-metre six in the final over. However, Dilshan Madushanka’s double strike in the 19th over, dismissing Jacks and Jofra Archer in successive deliveries, ensured the visitors could not breach the 150-run mark.

Chameera closed the innings smartly with a series of yorkers and slower deliveries as England finished on 146/9, a total that appeared well below par on a surface offering grip but not excessive turn.

Sri Lanka’s collective bowling effort, backed by sharp fielding and smart use of variations, left England with plenty to ponder heading into the chase.

Brief Scores: England 146/9 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 62, Will jacks 21; Dunith Wellalage 3-26, Maheesh Theekshana 2-21) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

vi/