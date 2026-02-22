All-party meeting calls for peace after communal clash in Nepal border district

Kathmandu, Feb 22 (IANS) A meeting of stakeholders, including representatives of all political parties active in Nepal’s border district of Rautahat, on Sunday appealed for religious harmony after clashes erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups in the district headquarters, Gaur.

Although the initial clashes broke out on Thursday, the situation worsened in the following days, prompting the local administration to impose a curfew in parts of the district headquarters from Saturday afternoon to prevent further escalation.

The District Administration Office (DAO), Rautahat, continued enforcing the curfew on Sunday, covering areas from the Lalbakaiya Dam in the west to the Gaur Customs Office in the south of Gaur town.

In a joint appeal issued after the meeting, the stakeholders urged all concerned to work collectively to maintain a peaceful and harmonious environment, stressing the importance of mutual respect, tolerance, unity, and understanding to preserve social and religious harmony across the district.

Stating that the losses resulting from the clashes would ultimately affect local residents, the stakeholders called upon all people of Rautahat to act responsibly and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the district.

Rautahat, which shares a border with India, is among Nepal’s most impoverished districts and has a history of political and religious tensions. According to DAO officials, the clashes first erupted on Thursday evening after a wedding procession of a Hindu couple came into confrontation with members of the Muslim community who were engaged in religious observances during the month of Ramadan.

“Loud music played by the wedding procession reportedly disturbed worshippers at a local mosque. When they objected, clashes broke out, and members of both sides resorted to stone-pelting,” Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, Chief District Officer of Rautahat, earlier told IANS.

A meeting held on Friday resulted in a six-point agreement between representatives of both communities to resolve the dispute peacefully. However, tensions escalated again on Saturday morning after a vehicle was set on fire, further aggravating the situation and forcing the administration to impose a curfew to prevent the violence from escalating into a larger communal conflict.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Home Ministry on Saturday urged all concerned to maintain religious tolerance and mutual respect among communities, warning that any acts that disturb communal harmony, incite violence, or promote hatred among different religions, ethnic groups, classes, regions, or communities would invite legal action.

“The Ministry is closely monitoring such activities and will bring anyone involved in illegal and punishable acts within the ambit of the law and take necessary legal action,” the Home Ministry said in a statement.

