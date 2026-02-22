February 22, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

'His success is an inspiration for all’: Former BCA President praises Vaibhav as CM Nitish Kumar honours him with Rs 50 lakh

Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) Former Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has congratulated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the young Indian batter was felicitated with ₹50 lakh by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his outstanding achievements on Sunday.

Tiwari lauded the young Indian batter's temperament and dedication. He also feels that Vaibhav's success is an inspiration for all the young cricketers in the state.

“Vaibhav’s performances reflect exceptional talent, discipline, and fearlessness. His success is not only a personal milestone but also an inspiration for aspiring cricketers from Bihar. I congratulate him wholeheartedly and wish him continued success at higher levels,” he said.

Tiwari also expressed gratitude towards the Bihar government and described the honour as a major boost for cricket in Bihar and said such recognition would inspire young athletes across the state.

“I sincerely thank the Bihar Government and Hon’ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recognising Vaibhav’s achievements. Such encouragement sends a powerful message to young athletes across the state that excellence in sports is valued and supported,” Tiwari added.

Vaibhav was honoured earlier in the day by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who presented the cash award in recognition of the batter’s remarkable performances that have brought pride to both the state and the nation.

Earlier this month, Vaibhav produced a sensational display in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 against England. He smashed a breathtaking century, reaching the landmark in just 55 balls ,the fastest hundred ever scored in an Under-19 World Cup final.

The youngster also set a new record for the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings, hammering 15 sixes to surpass the previous mark of 12 held by Australia’s Michael Hill.

Vaibhav’s stunning knock of 175 off 80 balls in the final came at a strike rate of 218.75 and included 15 fours and 15 sixes, with 150 runs coming through boundaries.

Vaibhav will next play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 14 year old has already started training for the tournament.

--IANS

sds/

