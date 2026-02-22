T20 WC: ‘England refusing to play the brand of cricket they are capable of playing,’ says Ashwin

Colombo, Feb 22 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned England’s approach with the bat after their underwhelming first-innings display against Sri Lanka in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights.

Reacting to England’s 146/9, built on a sluggish powerplay and a middle-overs slowdown against spin, Ashwin did not mince words in his assessment of the 2022 champions’ intent and clarity.

"England refusing to play the brand of cricket they are capable of playing. Happens mostly when there is uncertainty around the group,” Ashwin wrote on X.

England, known for their aggressive white-ball template, struggled to assert themselves after early setbacks. Jos Buttler fell inside the Powerplay attempting an audacious reverse hit, and the innings never fully recovered momentum. Despite Phil Salt’s half-century, the scoring rate dipped significantly through the middle overs as Sri Lanka’s spinners tightened the screws.

Ashwin’s remark points to a possible internal hesitation, a side caught between calculated aggression and scoreboard pressure. England’s conservative approach against spin was particularly striking, given their established philosophy of high-tempo batting irrespective of conditions.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana, capitalised on that indecision. Variations in pace, subtle changes in lengths and disciplined field placements forced England into risk-averse strokes, a departure from their usual attacking blueprint.

Speaking of the first innings, Wellalage (3/26) and Theekshana (2/21) choked the middle overs after early strikes when England were left reeling at 37/2 in the powerplay, their lowest in the tournament.

A run-out and disciplined fielding further dented England’s progress. Late boundaries from Will Jacks and Jamie Overton briefly lifted the scoring, but Dilshan Madushanka’s double strike in the 19th over and accurate death bowling ensured England finished with a below-par total.

--IANS

vi/