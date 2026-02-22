February 22, 2026 8:07 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: ‘England refusing to play the brand of cricket they are capable of playing,’ says Ashwin

T20 WC: ‘England refusing to play the brand of cricket they are capable of playing,’ says Ashwin

Colombo, Feb 22 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned England’s approach with the bat after their underwhelming first-innings display against Sri Lanka in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights.

Reacting to England’s 146/9, built on a sluggish powerplay and a middle-overs slowdown against spin, Ashwin did not mince words in his assessment of the 2022 champions’ intent and clarity.

"England refusing to play the brand of cricket they are capable of playing. Happens mostly when there is uncertainty around the group,” Ashwin wrote on X.

England, known for their aggressive white-ball template, struggled to assert themselves after early setbacks. Jos Buttler fell inside the Powerplay attempting an audacious reverse hit, and the innings never fully recovered momentum. Despite Phil Salt’s half-century, the scoring rate dipped significantly through the middle overs as Sri Lanka’s spinners tightened the screws.

Ashwin’s remark points to a possible internal hesitation, a side caught between calculated aggression and scoreboard pressure. England’s conservative approach against spin was particularly striking, given their established philosophy of high-tempo batting irrespective of conditions.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana, capitalised on that indecision. Variations in pace, subtle changes in lengths and disciplined field placements forced England into risk-averse strokes, a departure from their usual attacking blueprint.

Speaking of the first innings, Wellalage (3/26) and Theekshana (2/21) choked the middle overs after early strikes when England were left reeling at 37/2 in the powerplay, their lowest in the tournament.

Phil Salt provided resistance with a 40-ball 62, striking two sixes and six fours, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Sri Lanka’s spin trio, led by Wellalage (3/26) and Theekshana (2/21), controlled the middle overs with clever variations.

A run-out and disciplined fielding further dented England’s progress. Late boundaries from Will Jacks and Jamie Overton briefly lifted the scoring, but Dilshan Madushanka’s double strike in the 19th over and accurate death bowling ensured England finished with a below-par total.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team for winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title, beating Bangladesh in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Ryan Rickelton ahead of their clash with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Rickelton

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Will Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report