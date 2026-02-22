February 22, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee critical to INDIA bloc's survival: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, on Sunday, stirred political debate by asserting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is central to the survival of the Opposition INDIA bloc, while also expressing uncertainty over his own existence in the Congress.

Speaking to IANS, Aiyar said the Opposition INDIA bloc would lose its relevance without Mamata Banerjee’s presence.

"Without Mamata di, the 'I', 'N', 'D', 'I', 'A' of the INDIA alliance all will be gone. Because Mamata Banerjee is the leader of this alliance," the veteran Congress leader said, adding that leaders from regional parties such as DMK Chief M.K. Stalin, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav could also play a leading role.

In a pointed remark, Aiyar suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should allow leaders of smaller parties to steer the INDIA bloc instead of trying to occupy the top position.

The veteran Congress leader also indicated a strained relationship with his own party, referring to comments by the party's General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal that, he claimed, suggested possible disciplinary action against him.

"I consider myself to be in Congress, but it seems they may have decided to expel me. However, I have not received any formal letter," Aiyar said.

He added that although reports suggested he had been expelled, he had received no official communication.

"If you want the Congress' view, ask a Congressman," Aiyar remarked, while also saying that he believed many within the Congress support Mamata Banerjee.

Recalling his early political association with Mamata Banerjee, Aiyar said he briefly joined the Trinamool Congress in 1997 and served as its first National Secretary but left within weeks, concluding that the party was rooted in Bengali identity.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, he emphasised the importance of language to cultural identity, referring to the Bengali language movement in Dhaka led by Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

--IANS

sn/khz

