Tillotama Shome's family visit is all about intimate chats, enjoying coffee & cakes

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Versatile actress Tillotama Shome decided to spend some quality time with her family members, taking a short break from her hectic work commitments.

During her home visit, Tillotama enjoyed some small pleasures of life, such as sleeping on the mattress, having heart-to-heart conversations with her loved ones, along with endless sessions of tea and coffee, with the side of some delicious cakes.

The 'Sir' actress further relished some mouth-watering home-cooked meals that included delicacies such as Red rice, Millet Thayir, Saadam, Kerala sambar, Rasakalan, Beans thoran, Pumpkin Erissery, Vellerika pachadi, and Pappadam.

Describing her recent visit to her family home in her own words, Tillotama penned on her official Instagram handle, "Family visits.

Mattresses out on the floor, intimate chats, many cups of tea , coffee and cakes. And of course the ever delicious food made by @thatthalasserygirl

Red rice

Millet Thayir Saadam

Kerala sambar

Rasakalan

Beans thoran

Pumpkin Erissery

Vellerika pachadi

Pappadam (sic)"

She concluded the post by wishing everyone a "Happy Sunday".

Tillotama's social media feed is flooded with such warm posts connected to her personal and professional life.

In November, Tillotama enjoyed some fun time in Goa with fellow actor Jim Sarbh.

Terming the experience as 'Incredible', she revealed that although they did not visit the famous Goa beaches, their trip turned out to be super fun.

"What an incredible Goa experience! We didn’t do the beach and yet it was super fun!!! (sic)," she captioned the post.

Disclosing what all made her stay so much fun, Tillotama added, "An exclusive experience in every way, indeed! @birdsongmoira : has our hearts with their home away from home model. @cyclingzens : we cycled in the quiet and kayaked through mangroves. What a morning!"

The 'Shadowbox' actress also stated that the villa she stayed in during her Goa visit had a beautiful route.

"Definitely coming back to you....", she promised.

--IANS

pm/