Anupam Kher wishes birthday to 'National treasure' Sooraj Barjatya: Thank you for being my friend

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) As celebrated director Sooraj Barjatya turned a year older on Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker on social media, calling him a "National Treasure".

Kher shared that Barjatya chooses to make movies that are focused on moral values, relationships, faith, and goodness.

He wrote on his Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday, dearest Sooraj Barjatya. In your own quiet, dignified way, you are truly a national treasure. The kind of films you choose to make — filled with values, relationships, faith, and goodness — very few even dare to attempt today. (sic)"

Looking back at their professional journey together, which commenced from the 1984 drama, "Saaransh", Kher added, "From the days of #Saaransh to the film you are making now, I have had the privilege of watching your journey up close. And what a journey it has been — consistent, graceful, and rooted in conviction. Knowing you is like knowing kindness. Knowing you is like knowing compassion. Knowing you is like knowing honesty and happiness! Without noise, without show."

In his latest social media post, Kher further uploaded a video of him placing a small golden miniature of India on Barjatya's shirt.

Revealing what the gesture signifies, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor shared, "Today, along with my love and wishes, I am pinning a small golden miniature of India on your shirt. 🇮🇳 Because the stories you tell, the emotions you preserve, and the values you celebrate represent the very soul of our country. It is my symbolic way of saying — you carry India in your cinema, and in your heart."

Kher pointed out that despite being a part of a constantly changing industry, Barjatya chooses to remain steadfast in his belief that goodness works, a mindset that has touched millions of hearts.

"Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for being one of my favourite directors. And thank you for reminding us that cinema can still be pure. God bless you with health, happiness, and many more beautiful stories", Kher concluded the post.

