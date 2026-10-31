‘Want to leave the Proteas badge in a better place’: Bavuma on reclaiming No. 1 Test ranking

Cape Town, Oct 31 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma described reclaiming the number one position in the ICC Test rankings as an exceptional achievement, saying the team was determined to raise its standards and leave the Proteas badge in a better place after clinching the three-match series against Australia 2-1.

South Africa secured a memorable 176-run victory in the third and final Test at Newlands on Saturday, bowling out Australia for just 111 in their second innings to seal the series. The result saw the hosts replace Australia at the top of the Test rankings.

"Yeah, that's exceptional. I think that's obviously been a part of our ambition as a team. We're trying to push that standard as high as we can. And, with this opportunity that we have, we want to leave the Proteas badge in a better place. So we will definitely celebrate that milestone as a team," Bavuma said after the victory.

The South African captain rated the series as the best he had been part of, highlighting the challenge of competing against Australia and the quality of cricket played by both sides over the 15 days.

"Definitely up there. I mean every time you get an opportunity to come up against Australia, you savour that. You obviously want to get the better of them and you know that you're going to work very hard. So I mean this, not just this game, but this series is one - I don't think I've been involved in a better series like that. So yeah, this is definitely there at number one," he said.

Reflecting on his team's comeback after Australia had taken a 100-run first-innings lead in the deciding Test, Bavuma credited the resilience shown by his players throughout the series.

"I think firstly, I mean it's been an enthralling 15 days of cricket, right? I think from the first Test, the second Test, third Test, I think you saw two quality sides coming up against each other, exploiting each other's weaknesses. And I guess at the end of the day there has to be a victor, right? But I mean, we at times, we found ourselves in awe of the Australians, so credit to Pat and his troops," he said.

"But I think a lot of it for us was, I guess that whole South African trait of resilience, right? We seem to play a lot better when we're behind the game. Whether that's a good or bad thing, that's for us. But, I think the fans and everyone globally have been treated to proper cricket," he added.

The captain also underlined the importance of having a versatile bowling attack, praising Simon Harmer for bouncing back strongly after a disappointing outing in the second Test at Gqeberha.

"It does make your job a lot easier. I think our bowling attack, it's been the backbone of our team. It's been a big part of why we've been successful, when the wicket suits the fast bowlers, we have the guys to do so. And when the slow bowlers, the spinners come into game, we also have that ability. So I think very dynamic within our bowling attack and I mean super, super happy for a guy like Simon. He was disappointed in Gqeberha after how he went about there. And the way that he's bounced back here speaks to that champion mindset of his," he added.

Harmer finished with 10 wickets in the match, including figures of 6-16 in the second innings, while Rabada claimed three wickets to complete Australia's collapse.

South Africa will now turn their attention to their upcoming assignments, including the Bangladesh series, but Bavuma said the players first needed time to celebrate and appreciate their achievement.

"We have got a couple of days now. So I think with all the emotions that we have gone through, we will have to give that time to settle. We will celebrate each other's performances, the team's performances, just bask in that a little bit. And then probably in a week or so we'll meet up as a team and we will start prepping for Bangladesh," he said.

Earlier, South Africa posted 329 in their first innings before Australia responded with 429. Centuries from Rickelton (101) and Mulder (115) then powered the hosts to 387 in their second innings. Chasing 288, Australia were bowled out for 111 as Harmer and Rabada led South Africa to a series-clinching victory.

--IANS

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