Ajman (UAE), Nov 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands and became the first team to secure a place in the final of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy at the Karwan Sports Club, Ajman, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday. The final will be played on November 25.

The enthralling action on Day 2 in the Super Six stage also saw Ireland continue in their winning ways while Pakistan notched up their first victory.

Sri Lanka's decision to bowl after winning the toss paid off handsomely as the Netherlands were bowled out for just 57 in 17.4 overs. Captain Sterre Kalis was their top scorer with 26 (40). Kavisha Dilhari took 2/8 and Nimasha Meepage 2/13 for Sri Lanka.

Kalis was the only Dutch batter to make a real contribution as Sri Lanka's spinners kept the pressure on throughout.

Sri Lanka reached 58/1 in 7.2 overs, with Vishmi Gunarathne remaining unbeaten on 29 and captain Harshitha Samarawickrama not out on 21. Iris Zwilling was the solitary wicket-taker for the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka strengthened their position atop the standings, as they punched their ticket to the final of the second edition of the Emerging Nations Trophy.

Pakistan win first match

After being put in to bat first, Scotland posted 124/5 on the back of a half-century from captain Kathryn Bryce (53).

Darcey Carter (18) and Katherine Fraser (21) added 36 for the first wicket and set the foundation early. Kathryn and her sister Sarah Bryce then carried forward the momentum, adding 69 from 50 balls for the third wicket.

Scotland looked set for a bigger total before they lost three wickets with the score at 110. The late collapse in the death overs stunted the innings, setting Pakistan a target of 125. Umm-e-Hani was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers with 2/19.

Despite an early scalp for Scotland, dismissing Shawaal Zulfiqar in the fifth over, Pakistan reached 128/1 in 17.1 overs. Gull Feroza made an unbeaten 54 off 43 balls and Muneeba Ali an unbeaten 59 off 48, adding 98 together. Hannah Rainey took Scotland's only wicket, finishing with 1/22.

Muneeba Ali was named Player of the Match as Pakistan secured their first win in the Super Six stage of the 2026 edition of the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy.

Ireland beat Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe chose to bat and put up a total of 120/9 from their 20 overs. Michelle Mavunga made 22 off 15 balls with three fours before she was run out, while Nyasha Gwanzura was the top scorer with 38 off 30 balls. Kia McCartney was Ireland's most potent bowler, taking 3/27 from her four overs.

Cara Murray (2/15) picked a brace of wickets, while Georgina Dempsey (1/25) and Aimee Maguire (1/18) took a wicket each.

Ireland's chase got off to a bit of a rough start, losing skipper Gaby Lewis (1) in the second over, and after Lara Maritz got out in the sixth over, they found themselves at 22/2. Amy Hunter (52) and Louise Little (33) then put up a 58-run stand to steady Ireland's innings.

Little was caught by Nyasha Gwanzura off Michelle Mavunga as Ireland were 80/3 after 14.2 overs. The batting side then saw three wickets fall in quick succession as Zimbabwe pulled themselves back into contention, with Ireland stranded at 102/6 in 17 overs.

Cara Murray and Alana Dalzell ensured Ireland got over the line in a nervy end as they secured victory in 19.4 overs, with two balls remaining.

This was Ireland's second successive win in the Super Six stage, with Zimbabwe still winless.

--IANS

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