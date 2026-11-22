Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) The week-long 'Yogi Ki Pati' exhibition, organised to mark the milestone completion of its 50th week, concluded on Sunday at Lucknow’s iconic 1090 Crossing.

The event drew massive participation from the city's youth, blending cultural performances, patriotic fervour, and interactive engagement centred around Uttar Pradesh’s developmental journey.

Organised by 'Rang De Basanti,' the closing cultural evening offered a rich glimpse into Indian heritage through Awadhi and Bhojpuri folk music and dance. Artists from 'Khushi & Team' of the Folk Media Foundation opened the evening with an invocation to Lord Ganesha, 'Gajanan Ganraya,' followed by lively folk renditions including 'Raja Janak Ji Ke Baag Mein Albela Dulha Aayo.'

The atmosphere turned deeply devotional during a collective performance of 'Aaj Awadh Mein Ram Aaye Hain,' choreographed by Rakesh Kumar and Khushi, which prompted passersby to stop and join the celebration.

Another Awadhi folk piece vividly portrayed the joy of farmers celebrating a bountiful harvest. As evening progressed, Mumbai-based singer Ansh and his band energised the Gen Z crowd with popular Bollywood numbers such as "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum" and "Pyaar Hua, Ikraar Hua," prompting attendees to dance with their mobile flashlights held aloft.

Alongside the festivities, young attendees explored the 'Yogi Ki Pati' display and penned their candid thoughts on open canvases. Visitors praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance, law-and-order measures, and vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh from 'Uttam' (excellent) to 'Sarvottam' (the best), with messages ranging from "One Goal, One Mission – Yogi 3.0" to expressions of personal admiration for the Chief Minister's leadership.

Adding an interactive dimension, the 'Friends of Yogi' team engaged directly with young visitors, hosting a quiz focused on state development initiatives and running a signature and membership drive.

By signing the pledge canvas, scores of youth committed to contributing toward building an exemplary state. Volunteers and active participants, including Vivek Kumar, Jeevan Deep, Devvrat Mishra, Ujala Vishwakarma, and Ashesh, were felicitated with diaries, mugs, and hoodies as the milestone event drew to a close.

--IANS

sktr/uk