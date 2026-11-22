Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gray has shared that he once wrote a letter to the legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola as a teenager. To his surprise, Coppola responded to the letter, and even gave a piece of advice that would come to shape Gray’s entire approach to cinema.

James recently attended the Doha Film Festival, where he spoke with the media. He said at the sidelines of the event, “He said, ‘Be personal, James. There’s only one of you in this world’. I’ve tried to take that to heart, that if I have anything to say at all, if I have a voice that matters at all, it’s best that I become as personal as I can”.

James has turned Coppola’s advice into his core philosophy towards filmmaking. However, it's a fight to preserve the creative nerve of telling personal stories as James has argued that the film industry increasingly pressures directors to suppress their individual voices.

He further mentioned, “So much of the system, the systems in the cinema, both in the United States and abroad, try to discourage you from your own voice. Or, if they don’t discourage you actively, they try to get you to bury your voice in a larger statement, or another form of genre, where it’s hidden.”

The filmmaker also said that he does not think of his films primarily in terms of genre, which he sees as a way of categorizing cinema rather than defining its true purpose.

“I’m just telling my story as best I can, as clearly as I can, as honestly as I can, and I hope for the best. That is how we extend the idea of compassion and sympathy in this world”, he added.

--IANS

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