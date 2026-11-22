New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to look into the deteriorating financial and operational condition of crisis-ridden SpiceJet Limited as it has again brought into focus the financial vulnerability of Indian airlines and its potential implications for aviation safety.

The pilots association has, in a letter to the Union Minister, said that the present crisis at SpiceJet is not merely a corporate financial matter, but has wider ramifications for the travelling public, airline employees, pilots, airport operators, aircraft lessors and service providers.

"The present circumstances warrant a comprehensive review of the financial health of airlines and the adequacy of the existing regulatory mechanism to identify financial distress before it translates into operational and safety-related consequences," the letter said.

It highlights that SpiceJet has been facing persistent cash-flow problems, accumulated liabilities and difficulty meeting its day-to-day financial commitments.

A substantial part of its fleet has remained grounded owing to financial constraints, pending payments to aircraft lessors, maintenance-related issues and difficulties in arranging components and spare parts.

Reports indicate that salary payments to pilots and other employees have been delayed, with certain salary dues reportedly outstanding for several months.

The airline has accumulated outstanding payments to airport operators, oil companies, maintenance providers, aircraft Lessors and Other Service Providers, the letter added.

It highlights that a substantial increase in flight cancellations, delays and disruption of published schedules has caused inconvenience and hardship to passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice dated November 17, 2026, highlighting operational disruptions, non-compliance, unpaid dues, grounded aircraft and the absence of a credible recovery plan.

The airline has reportedly been asked to respond within seven days.

The SpiceJet Board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through permissible financial instruments.

However, the actual timing, availability and utilisation of these funds remain critical to its revival.

"The domestic market share of SpiceJet has reportedly fallen to around 0.6 per cent in October 2026, reflecting the severity of its operational contraction. These developments indicate that the airline's difficulties are systemic and cannot be resolved merely by short-term financial infusions," the letter added.

--IANS

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