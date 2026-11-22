New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday met Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in New Delhi and reviewed the progress under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026-2030.

"Pleased to meet FM Tom Berendsen of the Netherlands here in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026-2030," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, semiconductors, AI, digital and cybersecurity, counterterrorism, security, climate, clean energy, agriculture, water, health, culture and P2P linkages," the EAM said.

He said the two ministers also exchanged views on opportunities to strengthen India-European Union (EU) relations and discussed other global and regional issues of mutual interest.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Berendsen said that India and the Netherlands need to strengthen their partnership in the changing world.

"From the Dutch perspective, we believe in that it should be more than only documents. It should be progress on very important topics that we both share, that are common challenges for us and that we also need to strengthen partnerships in the changing world, indeed on technology, on energy, on security, on water and on agriculture; these are the topics where we continue the cooperation and strengthen the cooperation," Berendsen said.

He spoke about the Ukraine conflict's impact on Europe and food security and expressed appreciation for the efforts made by India in working towards a solution there.

Berendsen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day official visit, during which he co-chaired the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

"A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Mr. Tom Berendsen, on his arrival in New Delhi. He will co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, driving deeper collaboration across the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

During his visit, Berendsen will also hold talks with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to the Netherlands, where he and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship.

--IANS

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