Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan on Sunday called an immigration enforcement operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport “completely outrageous” and pledged to press for accountability at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement when she enters the Senate.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Flanagan criticised Saturday’s operation during the boarding of an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, drawing a comparison with federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

“What we witnessed yesterday in that video coming out of Sea-Tac is reminiscent of what we experienced in Minnesota,” she said. “It was absolutely trauma-filled and chaotic.”

Flanagan, Minnesota’s Democratic lieutenant governor, also challenged the manner in which officers carried out an arrest that the Department of Homeland Security described as targeting a Mexican national who had overstayed his visa.

“And I think it’s important to remind people that overstaying your visa is a civil offence,” she said.

“What people witnessed on their way, some to their Thanksgiving holiday, is just completely outrageous, the fact that these folks didn’t have any identification on them,” she added.

DHS offered a different account of the confrontation. In a statement reported by ABC News, the department said officers were conducting a targeted operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, whom it alleged had overstayed his visa.

The department alleged that other travellers obstructed and assaulted officers during the arrest. It said Sofia Hernandez Mejia was also arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee at officers, and announced that she would face a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

DHS identified both people as Mexican nationals and alleged that both had overstayed their visas. Its account does not establish their immigration status or the assault allegation as findings by a court.

The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said the incident involved two passengers boarding Flight 1306 to Los Angeles. It expressed outrage and said immigration enforcement at the airport takes place without its participation or knowledge.

The Port said local federal immigration authorities had previously agreed to protocols for operations at the airport and that it was discussing with DHS whether any had been breached. It described the incident as distressing for the affected family and surrounding passengers.

Alaska Airlines separately said it had not received appropriate notice of the enforcement action and was examining whether proper protocols had been followed.

The airline said it does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement, while noting that it must comply with applicable laws and regulations when dealing with law enforcement officials.

Flanagan’s distinction between civil immigration violations and criminal offences does not mean an overstay cannot lead to enforcement action.

Federal immigration law makes failure to maintain nonimmigrant status a ground for removal. It also provides authority for arrest and detention pending a removal decision in applicable circumstances. Whether the particular arrests and officers’ conduct complied with the law remains a separate question.

An allegation of assaulting a federal officer is distinct from an immigration-status violation and can be pursued under criminal law.

For foreign visitors, students and temporary workers, including Indians, another important distinction is between visa validity and permission to remain in the United States.

The State Department says the expiry date printed on a visa does not determine the authorised length of stay. That is governed by the admission record, which may specify an admitted-until date or duration of status.

Flanagan called for changes to ICE and said she wanted an immigration system “grounded in public safety, dignity, and humanity”.

“There is so much that must be reformed about ICE,” she said.

--IANS

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