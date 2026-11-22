Las Vegas, Nov 22 (IANS) Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has flayed his drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton for another costly tangle in the Las Vegas Grand Prix and said it was a case of lack of respect for the team on the part of both drivers.

Just two races ago in Mexico, Leclerc and Hamilton had clashed in the first lap of the race, which cost the Maranello team a shot at a potential victory.

That incident was followed by a summit meeting in Vasseur’s hotel room on the Thursday evening before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, during which both drivers and their team boss aired their views.

It was felt after the meeting that the air had been cleared and there was a new understanding between Hamilton and Leclerc. That was proved correct when they briefly ran together on track early in the race in Brazil, and there was no issue.

In Las Vegas, they both worked their way up the field after a poor qualifying session where both exited in Q2, and once again they found themselves fighting for the same piece of track lap after lap.

Leclerc was heard asking for Hamilton to be “careful with the squeezing because it’s not going to end well,” while Lewis said, “Can you tell him to back the **** off because I’m trying to catch the guys ahead.” The team in turn urged Leclerc to be cautious with Hamilton.

However, on Lap 37, everyone’s worst nightmare came true when they were battling for P6, and Leclerc knocked Hamilton into a spin, costing the latter four places.

Hamilton managed to recover to seventh by the flag, while a 10-second penalty saw Leclerc fall back to P10. It was obvious that the results could have been a lot better, but there was a much bigger picture for Vasseur.

“I don't know what could have been the outcome of the race, because it was quite difficult to imagine,” said Fred Vasseur afterwards. “But it's not the issue. The issue is, once again, it's unacceptable. It's a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors. The same speech as after Mexico.

“I think we had a clear discussion in Sao Paulo. We passed the message to Charles during the race to think about the team when he was fighting. It's not the right word, but you can't freeze the position in this kind of race, because when you are in the slipstream, if you slow down, the guy who is behind you is overtaking you.

“And all the other teams were able to overtake each other 20 times during the race – Antonelli/Russell, Piastri/Norris, even Isack overtook Max. Honestly, you can't imagine the frustration for me, but more important for all the guys at home,” he was quoted as saying by the Formula 1 website.

At the end of the race, Vasseur took the unusual step of coming onto the radio and telling Leclerc that he wanted to speak to him before he attended any media activities. Asked what was discussed, Vasseur made it clear that he’d voiced his opinion.

“No, it was not a discussion – I spoke!" he continued. "I think he apologised, he understands, blah blah blah. But the result is there: you make a mistake, you say my mistake, I'm sorry, but you did the mistake. Yeah, it's tough.”

He also explained that he spoke to Hamilton following the race in Nevada: “Lewis, what can he say in this kind of situation? I told him that we passed the message during the race to Charles, that he was aware.”

Formula 1 fans will be eagerly looking forward to the next race to see how much effect the chat with the team principal has on the drivers.

--IANS

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