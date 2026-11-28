Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) India pacer Gurnoor Brar said he hopes to emulate the impact of his childhood inspiration Dale Steyn in Test cricket after making an encouraging start to his international red-ball career, with the debutant reflecting on his maiden wicket and the privilege of representing the country in the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

Brar, who earned his Test cap after an impressive showing in the ODI series, spoke to the host broadcasters before play began on Day 3, describing the occasion as a special milestone in his career.

“Especially representing India in a Test match, it’s a great feeling, and I’m lucky to be part of Team India,” he said.

For the debutant, the opportunity to represent India in the longest format also brings him into a tradition shaped by some of the country’s finest fast bowlers. Asked about the bowler he admired while growing up, Brar picked former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, whose aggression and success in Test cricket left a lasting impression on him.

“Dale Steyn. I really enjoyed watching Dale Steyn bowl, the way he dominated in Test cricket. I also want to do the same,” Brar said.

The right-arm fast bowler also spoke warmly about playing under the leadership of Shubman Gill, a close friend who is captaining India in the ongoing Test. Brar credited Gill’s approach for giving the bowling group the freedom to operate according to its plans.

“He’s a very supportive and good captain. He always supports the bowlers, and we can do what we want. It’s good for us, so it’s good,” he stated.

Brar had already experienced a defining moment in his maiden Test appearance, claiming his first wicket by dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway on the opening day. The left-hander was trapped lbw, giving the Indian pacer a memorable breakthrough on debut.

Reflecting on the achievement, Brar said he was eager to build on that start and contribute further as the match progresses.

“It’s a special feeling, obviously, getting my first wicket. It’s a memorable moment. So I just want to take more wickets, and let’s see how the day goes,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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