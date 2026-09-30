Wamiqa Gabbi embraces ‘new beginning’ as she dances her heart out

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has welcomed a “new beginning” as she shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations from a blurry night spent with her “tribe.”

Taking to Instagram, where Wamiqa shared a string of pictures and videos from her quaint birthday party, Wamiqa said she felt “very loved” after celebrating and receiving an outpouring of wishes.

She wrote: “A blurry night with my tribe… surrounded by all the things that made this place my home, now packed in boxes.”

The actress added: “Feels like a good time for a new beginning. With a better understanding of myself, of the people around me… and of the people I’m yet to meet. Dancing my heart out… kyonki vaise vi apne hath kuj ni… so nacho!!!!! Thank you for all the love and all the birthday wishes… feeling very, very loved.”

Wamiqa made her screen debut as a child with a brief role in the Hindi film Jab We Met in 2007. She later established herself as a leading lady in Punjabi cinema with roles in comedy films, such as Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Nikka Zaildar 2 and its sequel Nikka Zaildar 3 as well as the crime drama Kali Jotta.

Gabbi expanded into other languages with the Tamil romance Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and the Malayalam sports drama Godha.

She then transitioned into a period focused on Hindi streaming ventures such as the period drama series Jubilee, followed by her role as a spy's wife in Vishal Bhardwaj's thriller film Khufiya. She has also worked in films such as Bhool Chuk Maaf, Bhooth Bangla and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Wamiqa will next be seen in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, an upcoming Hindi-language film directed by Avinash Arun. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher.

The film is a biopic of Ujjwal Nikam who appeared against Ajmal Kasab in the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

--IANS

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