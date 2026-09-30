Juhi Babbar on brother Aarya Babbar: ‘We are probably those rare siblings who catch up in green rooms’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress and theatre artiste Juhi Babbar shared a glimpse of her special bond with her brother Aarya Babbar.

In her recent post on Instagram, she said that the siblings often find themselves catching up in green rooms, united by their shared passion for theatre. Juhi shared pictures with Aarya and reflected on how theatre has remained an important part of their lives since childhood.

Sharing her photos, the ‘Yaaran Naal Baharaan’ actress wrote, “We are probably those rare siblings who catch up in green rooms! And honestly, what better way to catch up than through something that has been such a huge part of our childhood and continues to be our common passion... theatre.”

Juhi recalled growing up around Prithvi Theatre, where their mother, theatre veteran Nadira Babbar, would perform, rehearse and stage her plays.

“Growing up, Prithvi Theatre meant watching our mother perform, rehearse, stage her plays and create her magic. And today, to find ourselves sharing the same green rooms, experiencing the same thrill of facing a live audience, feels very special,” she added.

Juhi also expressed a sense of pride in carrying forward the theatre legacy created by their mother as Ekjute Theatre Group celebrates 45 years. “As we celebrate 45 years of EKJUTE Theatre Group, there is also a quiet sense of pride in knowing that, in our own little way, we are carrying forward something our mother created with so much love and passion... and hopefully giving her a reason to feel proud too,” she said. The images show the sibling duo, Juhi and Aarya, posing together.

Ekjute Theatre Group, founded by Nadira Babbar, has been an important part of theatre, with Juhi and Aarya carrying forward their family’s love for the stage.

Juhi Babbar and Aarya Babbar are the children of veteran actor Raj Babbar and theatre personality Nadira Babbar, who got married in November 1975. The siblings have also followed their parents into the entertainment industry and have worked as actors.

--IANS

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