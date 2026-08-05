Volleyball: China's Li to miss Continental C'ship, Asian Games after heart surgery

Tianjin, Aug 5 (IANS) China's Li Yingying confirmed on Wednesday that she had undergone heart surgery and will miss out on the upcoming AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship and Asian Games.

"I had to undergo surgery due to cardiac issues. The operation was a success, and I have now been discharged from the hospital to recover at home. Following a comprehensive assessment, I will not take part in the AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship or the Asian Games," Li said on her social media.

"I feel deeply disappointed, yet health will always come first. Moving forward, I will focus on the rehabilitation and gradually get back into shape. I wish the national team every success in the competitions. I look forward to returning to the court once I make a full recovery," she added.

The spiker has been dealing with injuries in recent years, which also forced her to temporarily give up the opportunity to play overseas last year, reports Xinhua.

The 26-year-old had been training with the national team since early April but did not feature in any subsequent matches.

The AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship opens on August 21 in Tianjin, with the winner securing a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

China was drawn in Pool A alongside Chinese Taipei, Iran and Iraq at the draw for the 2026 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, held in Tianjin on Tuesday as the 12-team tournament was divided into three pools.

Thailand was drawn into Pool B with Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Australia, while Japan will face Vietnam, South Korea and Hong Kong, China in Pool C.

Following a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each pool and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

--IANS

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