2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier set to be held from February 22 to March 23: Report

Dubai, Aug 5 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly finalised the window for the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier, with the 10-team tournament set to be held from February 22 to March 23 next year, marking the final pathway to cricket's showpiece 50-over event.

While the dates have now been locked in, the host nation for the tournament is yet to be confirmed. The Qualifier will determine the final teams advancing to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21.

As reported by Cricinfo, the ICC has completed the scheduling of the tournament but is still finalising the venue. The qualification pathway follows the revamped format announced by the governing body in July, introducing a new structure for the expanded 14-team World Cup.

Under the revised system, the winner of the Qualifier will progress directly to the 12-team main stage of the World Cup. The teams finishing second, third and fourth will advance to the newly introduced Super Series, the opening phase of the tournament, where they will compete for the final place in the main group stage.

The Qualifier will feature 10 teams comprising the two lowest-ranked Full Member nations in the ICC ODI rankings, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, as of September 30, 2026. They will be joined by the top four teams from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 and four teams emerging from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

The rankings race remains particularly significant for the West Indies, currently placed 10th in the ODI standings. The Caribbean side has only two ODIs remaining before the September 30 cut-off, both against India.

Their hopes of avoiding the Qualifier will also depend on the outcome of Afghanistan's upcoming ODI series against Ireland, with ranking permutations likely to determine the final automatic entrants.

--IANS

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