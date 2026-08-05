August 05, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

APL 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors overcome early jitters to beat Charaideo Sunrisers by five wickets

Dibrugarh Warriors overcome early jitters to beat Charaideo Sunrisers by five wickets in Match 8 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

Guwahati, Aug 5 (IANS) Dibrugarh Warriors shrugged off a disastrous start to register a composed five-wicket victory over Charaideo Sunrisers in Match 8 of the Assam Premier League (APL) at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 121, the Warriors recovered from 3/3 to seal the contest with 13 balls to spare.

Opting to field first, Dibrugarh Warriors made early inroads through Doikho Das, who removed Pradyun Saikia and Kirti Azad before adding the wicket of Reshabh Dipak to leave the Sunrisers reeling.

Hrishikesh Tamuli (22) and skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar (17) attempted to rebuild, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Soumya Kanti Paul provided the lone bright spark with a counter-attacking 46 off just 29 balls, striking three fours and three sixes to lift Charaideo to 120 in 19.1 overs. Doikho Das starred with 4/33, while Roshan Alam returned excellent figures of 3/16.

In reply, Dibrugarh endured a nightmare start as Ronit Akhtar, Parvej Musaraf and Diwiz Pathak were dismissed with only three runs on the board. Ayush Agarwal then steadied the innings with a patient 45 off 44 balls before combining with Rituraj Biswas in a crucial 88-run partnership.

Biswas matched Agarwal's contribution with a well-crafted 45 off 44 deliveries, ensuring the chase stayed on course despite the early collapse.

Although the Sunrisers struck twice in the closing stages through Mayukh Hazarika and Reshabh Dipak, captain Saahil Jain finished unbeaten on a brisk 18 off eight balls, while Sidhartha Sankar Baruah's unbeaten 8 ensured Dibrugarh Warriors crossed the finish line at 121/5 in 17.5 overs to complete a hard-earned five-wicket win.

Brief scores:

Charaideo Sunrisers 120 all out in 19.1 overs (Soumya Kanti Paul 46, Hrishikesh Tamuli 22; Doikho Das 4/33, Roshan Alam 3/16, Jitumoni Kalita 1/15)

Dibrugarh Warriors 121/5 in 17.5 overs (Ayush Agarwal 45, Rituraj Biswas 45, Saahil Jain 18*; Dibakar Johori 2/30, Mayukh Hazarika 2/19)

Result: Dibrugarh Warriors beat Charaideo Sunrisers by 5 wickets

--IANS

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