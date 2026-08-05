August 05, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

Akanksha Chamola: Ram Kapoor sir used to manipulate everyone a lot

Akanksha Chamola: Ram Kapoor sir used to manipulate everyone a lot

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chamola, who predominantly works in television, has said that television superstar Ram Kapoor is a manipulative person.

The actress spoke with the media on Wednesday after getting evicted from the show ‘Lock Upp’, and said that she doubted her own instincts after getting manipulated by the actor.

When the media asked her if she agrees with her fellow contestants’ opinion about her being the weakest player in the game, she said, “I don't agree at all. I didn't agree inside as well. But, when you are inside, you don't see the rest of the perspective. And, Ram Kapoor sir used to manipulate everyone a lot. He used to say that he used to get filtered in everyone's mind. It used to happen in my own mind as well. Because, at one point, I had also accepted that I don't have any game play. But, now that I have come out, and I have seen the entire game, I was the strongest player. And, I have said that I was the competition”.

She shared that she somewhere gave up mentally on the show, as she said, “No, I said that the take of others, that being positive or being kind, being sensitive, being sweet, that is weakness. My point was that it is not a weakness. Somewhere, I gave up mentally. Because it was not easy to stay in the lock-up. You were physically exhausted. I had eaten 4-5 back kicks of Shinde that day. We were not getting food. So, I was emotionally and mentally weak. In comparison to others, I was less confident. But, I still don't believe that positive people don't have a role in reality shows because if they didn't, I would have come out in the first week. But, having said that, you congratulated me”.

“So, thank you for that. And, yes, as far as staying positive is concerned, this show was about owning your truth. You wanted to show your real personality. And, I am the way I am. So, if you think I am positive, I am positive. If you think I am negative, I am negative. And, I had nothing to do with it”, she added.

--IANS

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