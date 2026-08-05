Religious leaders welcome VIP pass system abolition at Ayodhya Ram temple

Ayodhya, Aug 5 (IANS) Religious leaders and temple representatives on Wednesday welcomed the decision to abolish the special pass system for visiting the Ram Darbar at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a significant step towards ensuring equality among devotees and making the darshan process more accessible.

Reacting to the move, Ramadal Trust President Kalki Ram said the decision was a positive development and urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to completely eliminate all forms of VIP culture within the temple premises.

Speaking to IANS, he said that every devotee should be treated equally so that no person standing in the general queue feels discriminated against. He noted that the arrangements made for persons with disabilities and the daily darshan facilities provided to Ayodhya residents were appropriate, but stressed that VVIP culture should be brought to an end.

“At least one temple in India, the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, should exist without any VIP culture. While VIP passes are gradually being discontinued in many temples, the culture itself must end. It does not promote equality. Devotees come with the same devotion, but preferential treatment changes their feelings when they leave. That should not happen,” he said.

Another priest, Divakar Acharya, also welcomed the decision and raised questions about the origins of the VIP system in temples. He said that those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were never distinguished based on Aadhaar cards, caste, religion, or financial status.

“Yet many people were taken directly before Lord Shri Ramlalla through the VIP system, while ordinary devotees with deep faith had to stand in long queues for darshan. This is a highly commendable decision and deserves appreciation, congratulations, and best wishes,” he said.

The special pass system for visiting the Ram Darbar has now been abolished, making the darshan process more convenient for devotees. Under the revised arrangement, devotees will no longer need separate passes to visit the Ram Darbar. After completing the general darshan of Ram Lalla through the regular queue, they can directly proceed to the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple.

Earlier, only a limited number of special passes were issued daily for Ram Darbar darshan. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the decision was taken to simplify the darshan process and make it more accessible to all devotees.

--IANS

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