Elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir highlight structural flaws: Report

Islamabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Pakistan has been presenting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a self-governing territory for years. However, the legislative assembly elections in PoK have revealed a different picture, highlighting structural flaws, a report has detailed.

"Behind the formal mechanics of voting lies an electoral system increasingly questioned over political exclusion, allegations of manipulation, communications blackouts and the enduring influence of Islamabad over the territory’s political life. Rather than reinforcing democratic legitimacy, this year’s elections have highlighted structural flaws that many residents believe favour political control over genuine representation," Greek lawyer and journalist Dimitra Staikou wrote in EuropaWire.

The polling for the 45 seats in PoK's legislative assembly is being conducted in three phases. Voting in PoK's Mirpur division was held on July 27, in Muzaffarabad division and the 12 refugee constituencies on August 2, while polling in Poonch Division is set to be held on August 10, the report detailed.

During the first phase, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory in nine of the 13 declared seats, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won the remaining four while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the polls, maintaining that the election results were predetermined.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the grassroots movement that has led the protests in PoK over increasing flour prices, electricity bills, political rights and the controversial refugee constituencies. Prior to the elections, the Pakistani authorities declared JAAC a proscribed organisation under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism act, and arrested several of its leaders and activists. Pakistan's decision to ban JAAC before elections sparked serious concerns on whether meaningful competition remained possible in PoK elections.

Violent clashes were reported in Rawalakot during and after the first phase of voting in PoK. JAAC said that 30-31 protesters were killed after Pakistani security personnel opened fire on them. Journalists, election observers and human rights organisations faced difficulties in documenting events in PoK due to restrictions on internet and mobile communications, road blockades and limited access to affected areas.

In recent days, several videos posted on various social media handles, including that of the JAAC, have showed the brutality of Pakistani forces in PoK. Several videos shared on social media also showed women protesters running desperately to save their lives as local police unleashed terror and opened fire on a peaceful protest rally in PoK's Kotli.

"Reports from across the first phase described polling stations with extremely low — sometimes almost nonexistent — voter participation, while large numbers of residents gathered outside for demonstrations and sit-ins instead of casting ballots. At the same time, videos and eyewitness accounts alleged late opening of polling stations, ballot stuffing, multiple voting, forged identity documents and the removal of opposition polling agents," Staikou wrote in EuropaWire.

Several polling stations in PoK reportedly witnessed high voter turnout along with overwhelmingly one-sided voting patterns. Senior PPP leaders like Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and opposition activists have raised questions over the figures, stressing that such voter turnout seemed implausible in constituencies where a major share of registered voters lived abroad.

"Taken together, these allegations illustrate that the credibility crisis extends well beyond a dispute between rival political parties. Over recent years, PTI, PPP, nationalist organisations, local campaigners and civil society groups have all, at different times, accused the federally backed governing party of using state institutions and administrative mechanisms to shape electoral outcomes," Staikou mentioned.

--IANS

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