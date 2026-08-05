August 05, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

Kajol reacts to Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish: Guess audience & joker are stuck together

Kajol reacts to Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish: Guess audience & joker are stuck together

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Kajol, known for her sense of humour, gave a perfect reply to husband Ajay Devgn's hilarious birthday wish for her.

Ajay took to his official Insta handle and posted a funny video montage comprising several clips of Kajol laughing her heart out, highlighting her cheerful personality and their joyful journey together over the years.

"Turns out my best jokes have had the same audience all these years....Happy birthday, @kajol (sic)," Ajay wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the birthday post, Kajol penned the comment, "Guess the audience and the joker are stuck together now ;) (red heart emoji)."

Kajol and Ajay's love story commenced on the sets of the movie 'Hulchul'. After falling for each other, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 24, 1999. The couple has two children- Daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Ajay and Kajol have also co-starred in many noteworthy hits, including 'Hulchul', 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Karein, 'Raju Chacha', 'You Me Aur Hum', 'Toonpur Ka Superhero', and 'Tanhaji'.

Kajol and Ajay's daughter, Nysa, also wished her mother on her special day with an emotional note, thanking her mom for setting the ‘highest standard of girlhood’ in her life.

Dropping a happy photo with Kajol, Nysa wrote on her Insta Stories, “Happy Birthday to the first woman I ever loved. Thank u for setting the highest standard of girlhood in my life and everything else. I love you.”

Overwhelmed by her daughter’s affectionate post, Kajol replied, “@nysadevgan I’m crying now.”

In addition to her family members, Kajol also received some lovely birthday wishes from her friends and colleagues from the industry.

Kareena Kapoor posted a cheerful pic of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan with Kajol, and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Kajol…Sending love and hugs to you always @kajol.”

Sonali Bendre's birthday wish for Kajol went, “Happiest Birthday @Kajol. Stay just the way you are. Sending you loads of love.”

--IANS

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