April 07, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

Make in India booster: Skoda Auto Volkswagen starts new ‘Taigun’ production at Pune plant

Volkswagen starts production of new ‘Taigun’ at Pune plant

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Automobile firm Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) on Tuesday announced the start of production of the updated Volkswagen Taigun at its Pune facility, strengthening its ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ strategy.

According to the company, the updated Taigun features a refreshed design and enhanced premium features, while being tailored for Indian driving conditions. It continues to focus on European driving dynamics, comfort and safety standards.

“The start of production of the new Volkswagen Taigun underscores the maturity of our manufacturing ecosystem in India,” said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of the company.

He added that the company’s India facilities are geared to deliver globally competitive vehicles with high localisation, enabling it to cater to both domestic and export markets efficiently.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said the Taigun has been central to the company’s SUV strategy since its launch and continues to play a key role in strengthening its portfolio.

“The new Taigun is central to our strategic plan and will drive meaningful growth,” he said, adding that production at the Chakan facility reflects the company’s continued commitment to Indian consumers.

Launched in 2021, the Taigun has established itself in the market with a focus on performance, comfort and safety.

Moreover, over 1.43 lakh units have been produced in India so far, with nearly 30 per cent exported to global markets, according to the auto firm.

The Pune-headquartered company oversees the Indian operations of six Volkswagen Group brands, including Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.

It began operations in India 25 years ago and currently runs two manufacturing plants at Chakan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with a combined annual capacity of 3.15 lakh units.

Currently, the company has around 700 customer touchpoints and a workforce of around 5,000 employees.

--IANS

ag/na

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