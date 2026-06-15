Saurabh Sachdeva on his Punjabi debut Ishqnama: Felt an instant connection with the story

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva is all set to make his way into the Punjabi film industry with "Ishqnama", where he will be seen sharing the screen with Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa.

Speaking during the teaser launch event of the movie in Chandigarh, Saurabh revealed what made him come on board for the project. He shared that he felt an instant connection with the story of "Ishqnama".

"When the director first approached me for the film, I told him that I had never done a Punjabi film before. But his confidence and encouragement convinced me to take the leap. The moment I heard the story, I felt an instant connection with it. It was such a beautiful and heartfelt narrative that I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Shedding light on what it was like on the set, he added, "What made the journey even more special was the collaborative environment on set. Everyone was open to discussions, ideas, and creative exchanges, which made the entire filmmaking process incredibly enjoyable and rewarding."

Saurabh also went on to applaud co-star Shehnaaz Gill, claiming that he admires how she managed to balance the different shades of her character in the drama.

"Working on this film has been a deeply moving experience for me. The scenes I shared with Shehnaaz are particularly powerful, and I believe audiences will be genuinely surprised and touched by them. I admired the way she balanced different shades of her character while creating a space for genuine collaboration between us. What we created together felt very honest and emotionally impactful. Overall, this film has given me some unforgettable memories, and I'm truly grateful to the entire team for making this journey so special," the 'Animal' actor said.

Made under the direction of Arvvindr S. Khaira, "Ishqnama" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 24 this year.

In addition to this, Saurabh is set to make his Hollywood debut with "The Peasant". The revenge-action thriller has been headlined, directed, and co-written by Dev Patel.

--IANS

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