July 22, 2026 2:59 PM हिंदी

Vivaan Shah breaks silence on father Naseeruddin Shah’s viral CJP protest video: ‘There was a misunderstanding’

Vivaan Shah breaks silence on father Naseeruddin Shah’s viral CJP protest video: ‘There was a misunderstanding’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Vivaan Shah has addressed the viral video of his father, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, that sparked discussions over his alleged presence at the CJP protest.

Clarifying the situation, Vivaan said that the video was old and that there was a misunderstanding. Speaking about the matter, he revealed that both he and his father wanted to attend the protest and extend their support to the students’ movement. However, Naseeruddin could not be present as he had to travel to Chennai for a shoot.

Vivaan stated, “My father and I both wanted to go to the protest. He couldn’t go because he had to travel to Chennai for a shoot today. Yesterday was his birthday, but that video was an old video, and there was a misunderstanding. We wanted to be there and show our support and solidarity with the students’ movement. Our hearts are always with them, and we want to give them support, solidarity, strength, and love.”

“However, that video created a misunderstanding that we were present there. Although we wanted to go, we couldn’t make it. We will try to be there.”

A video claiming to show Naseeruddin Shah standing in solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi went viral on social media. Several users claimed that the actor had joined the demonstration along with his sons, Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah.

However, the viral videos were found to be selectively edited, with the original footage showing that Naseeruddin was attending a theatre event and was not present at the Jantar Mantar protest.

Naseeruddin Shah shared a video on his Instagram handle expressing solidarity with the student protesters. In the video, he said, I would like to say two things to all of you. First, if an ignorant person were to lead this country, they would want the entire nation to become just like them — ignorant, unaware, incapable, and ruthless.”

“Despite completing two separate acting courses at the National School of Drama and the Pune Film Institute, the most I have learned about acting has been from the students I have tried to teach. I stand in complete solidarity with them. I offer them my heartfelt blessings with every breath and salute them on every Teachers’ Day,” Shah added.

--IANS

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