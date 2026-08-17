Shruti Marathe calls 18-year journey from ‘Sanai Chaughade’ to ‘Pritam & Pedro’ a journey of growth

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Actress Shruti Marathe who made her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Sanai Chaughade' in 2008, has expanded her horizon as an actor across Marathi, South Indian and Hindi cinema.

The actress who completed 18 years in the Indian entertainment industry recently, described her journey as one of constant learning, growth and exploration.

Looking back at her journey, Shruti told IANS that said she never imagined that her debut would eventually lead her to work across three languages and a diverse range of stories.

“When I started with Sanai Chaughade in 2008, I was extremely happy to have commenced my journey, and I don’t think I imagined that 18 years later, I would have worked across three languages and so many kinds of stories,” Shruti told IANS.

The actor began her journey in Marathi cinema, where she quickly established a connect with audiences. Over the years, she went on to be part of projects including Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2, Rama Madhav and Munjya.

Her journey also took her into South Indian cinema, with projects such as Devara: Part 1, allowing her to explore different industries, working styles and audiences.

Her recent work includes Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam & Pedro, where she shared screen space with Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani. Her character in the series also became a talking point among viewers, adding another distinctive role to her evolving body of work.

For Shruti, the diversity of languages and characters has been an important part of her growth as an actor.

“Every character has taught me something new and, in many ways, every project has helped me understand myself better as an actor,” she said.

While her career has taken her beyond the boundaries of Marathi cinema, the actor continues to remain deeply connected to the industry that gave her her first break.

“Hindi cinema is now becoming an exciting new space for me to explore, but Marathi cinema will always remain very close to my heart. It is where my journey began and remains my home ground,” she said.

The actor believes that working across industries has also helped her discover different kinds of storytelling and connect with audiences from varied backgrounds.

“But what has stayed constant through all these years is the love from the audiences, that never changed. I’m genuinely grateful for that, because that is what keeps you going and makes you want to do better,” she added.

From Sanai Chaughade to Pritam & Pedro, Shruti’s 18-year journey, she says has been marked by a willingness to move between languages, industries and characters without confining herself to one particular space.

–IANS

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