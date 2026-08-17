ISI reworks Bengal strategy, shifts focus to targeted killings and fake currency

New Delhi, August 17 (IANS) There has been a rise in the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) related activities in West Bengal in the past couple of months. The agencies have busted several terror modules that were planning major strikes in the state.

Officials say that there has been a renewed interest by the Pak-based ISI in West Bengal in the last few months.

It has been activating multiple modules which are tasked at carrying out attacks, counterfeit smuggling and also surveillance activities, the official added.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the Pakistani spy agency has already set up many modules in the bordering areas with India and Bangladesh.

With the West Bengal government making a major push against illegal immigration, the ISI has been re-writing its strategy. Earlier, the plan was effect demographic changes in West Bengal and the other northeastern states.

The ISI backed elements were pushing several illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into these states so that they outnumber the majority population in these states. This strategy was devised not only to alter the demography of these states, but also to incite communal violence.

However, the infiltrations off late have become harder due to enhanced surveillance and security at the border. An official said that the illegal immigrations would always remain the ISI’s top strategy against India.

However, for now, it has completely shifted its operations to targeted killings, counterfeiting and surveillance. Moreover, the ISI has been trying to get the modules in India and Bangladesh to work alongside each other so that the operations can be carried out on a very large scale.

Another official said that the ISI has also kept the module sizes smaller. This is a deliberate strategy as more the number of people a module has, the chances of the same getting bust is higher.

The maximum number of people a module comprises now is around 3-4.

The Intelligence agencies have flagged an increase in the number of efforts that are being made to flood West Bengal with fake currency notes. The ISI backed modules in Malda are on overdrive mode. The Malda module which drives this racket has also been in touch with operatives across the border in Bangladesh to ramp up production of these notes.

The agencies have learnt that the notes that are intended to be circulated in India are not just made within the country. There are manufacturing units across the border.

Moreover, the main manufacturing units in Pakistan are also sending these notes to West Bengal via Bangladesh, officials have also learnt. Officials say that while the ISI is looking to re-strategise in Jammu and Kashmir, it is focusing largely on activities in West Bengal and the northeastern states.

In the past couple of weeks, many modules have been busted in West Bengal, signalling the in ISI related activity in the state.

Last Sunday, the Special Task Force (STF) bust a three-member module in Coach Behar. The three persons to be arrested were Nasiruddin, Saiful and Rashidul.

According to investigators, these persons were working on circulating fake currency in the Indian market. Nasiruddin has been accused of preparing Indian SIM cards that were meant to be sent to Pakistan. Officials say that the SIM cards meant to be sent to Pakistan are usually used by the handlers to direct terror attacks in India.

Earlier, a module that was planning blasts and also the assassination of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was busted by the STF. This module too was working on the instructions of ISI appointed handlers in Pakistan, an official said.

--IANS

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