Bengal STF arrests two youths for trying to create jihadi module on lines of Al Qaeda

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has arrested two persons on charges of attempting to create a jihadi module in the state after being inspired by the ideology of Al Qaeda, the police said on Monday.

On receiving a tip-off from a secret source, the STF officers raided Bhangar and Birlapur area in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. While Janadul Baig was arrested from Bhangar, Shafiq Sheikh was arrested from Birlapur. The arrested will be produced before the Alipore court on Monday.

According to the police, there are allegations of spreading anti-national and anti-government propaganda on social media against them. A complaint was also filed with the Nodakhali police station in this regard.

Later, the STF started investigating the case. According to the investigation team sources, the accused had opened two social media pages named 'Mughalezam' and 'Jehad ki Sabibilla'. It is alleged that they were spreading anti-national propaganda through those two social media pages.

The arrested were also trying to expand their organisation using social media. It is alleged that they were trying to create a module inspired by the ideology of the militant group Al Qaeda. For that purpose, the accused were also trying to recruit youth using social media. According to Intelligence sources, they were also trying to procure weapons.

Recently, the state STF raided East Burdwan district and arrested a youth named Hamim Mondal. He is alleged to have links with the Pakistani spy agency ISI and the group of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Last week, the STF caught Pakistani national Wahab Alam alias Rana Rauf from Habra in North 24 Parganas district.

After questioning him, a youth named Muhammed Izaz was also arrested from Topsia area in Kolkata. It is initially believed that Izaz worked as Rana's associate. This time, two persons were arrested by the STF for trying to create a jihadi module. The police will seek their custody to interrogate them further and find more about their network.

--IANS

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