Suniel Shetty says Naga Panchami reminds him of home

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty took a nostalgic trip down memory lane during Naga Panchami.

On Monday, Suniel took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself performing the pooja. He shared in his post that the auspicious occasion of Naga Panchami reminds him of his home.

The 'Dhadkan' actor added that coming from Mangalore, worshiping Naga Dev has been an integral part of his traditions.

Suniel penned on the photo-sharing app, "Naga Panchami always takes me back home. Growing up in Mulki, Mangalore, Naga Dev has always been a part of our family and our traditions. For me, it is not just a festival but a reminder of the faith, values and connection to our roots that we carry with us (sic)."

"On this Naga Panchami, seeking the blessings of Naga Dev for peace strength and protection", he went on to add.

During Naga Panchami the devotees worship the serpent deities (Nagas), praying for protection from snakebites, family well-being, prosperity, and spiritual strength.

As part of the various rituals associated with the festival of Naga Panchami, the serpent idols or images are bathed with milk and water, and are also later offered milk, turmeric, roli, rice grains, puffed rice, and flowers, along with Payasam (sweet pudding) or any other milk-based prasad.

Talking about Suniel's work lineup, last seen in the laughter ride, 'Welcome to the Jungle', alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez, he will once again reprise his iconic role as Shyam in the next instalment of the popular 'Hera Pheri' franchise.

Suniel will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the project which presently under production.

Over and above this, Suniel will also be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the yet-untitled action thriller being made under the direction of Sachin Ravi.

--IANS

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