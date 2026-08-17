Gujarat to provide free sanitary napkins to over 10 lakh girl students in government schools

Gandhinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) More than 10 lakh girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 in the government-run schools will receive free sanitary napkins every month under the Gujarat government initiative, aimed at improving menstrual hygiene and reducing disruption to girls’ education.

The Education Department has approved a budget of Rs 46.68 crore for the programme. Under the initiative, Rs 360 will be provided per girl annually, with oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins distributed free of cost through schools.

The programme has been introduced with the stated objective of supporting regular attendance and retention among girl students, particularly those in rural and remote areas.

The department has issued instructions to schools to ensure that the napkins are distributed in a comfortable and dignified manner.

A woman teacher in each school will be designated as a ‘Nodal Teacher’ to supervise distribution and provide students with information about menstruation and personal hygiene.

The nodal teacher will also be available to help girls discuss concerns and address misconceptions related to menstruation.

The government has also laid down specific requirements for the disposal of used sanitary napkins.

Schools have been instructed to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, by wrapping used pads in paper, keeping them separate from wet and dry waste, and handing them over to the local waste collection system.

Schools with sanitary pad disposal machines or incinerators have also been directed to ensure that the equipment remains functional and is serviced periodically.

The Education Department said the initiative was intended to address menstrual hygiene as well as barriers that can affect girls’ attendance at school.

"Access to sanitary products could help girls who otherwise miss classes during menstruation to attend school regularly," officials said.

The department also linked the initiative with the objectives of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and women’s empowerment, while highlighting the need to prevent health risks associated with unhygienic menstrual practices.

The use of oxo-biodegradable napkins is also intended to support safer disposal and reduce environmental impact. The initiative comes amid wider efforts in India to improve menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls.

The Union government’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme focuses on improving access to sanitary napkins, menstrual hygiene awareness and environmentally safe disposal, particularly among adolescent girls in rural areas.

The state government had previously implemented programmes aimed at improving access to sanitary napkins among adolescent girls, including the Taruni Suvidha Programme launched in 2016, under which packs of six napkins were made available at a token price of Re 1.

The latest programme will provide the products free of cost to eligible girls through their schools, with the state government allocating Rs 46.68 crore for its implementation.

- IANS

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