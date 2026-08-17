August 17, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Angad Hasija reflects on his television journey, says storytelling has become more diverse

Angad Hasija reflects on his television journey, says storytelling has become more diverse

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Angad Hasija, who has been a part of the television industry for several years, recently reflected on how the medium and its storytelling have evolved over time.

Comparing the television landscape of his early years with the current scenario, the actor said there has been a considerable change in the way stories are developed and presented to audiences. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Bidaai’ actor said that the industry is no longer limited to the typical drama that dominated the screen earlier. According to him, channels today pay greater attention to what is happening around them and accordingly create content for viewers.

Angad stated, “It has been a long time, and things have changed considerably. There was a time when television was very different from what it is today. Channels now research what is happening around them and accordingly deliver stories to the audience. There is a clear difference between then and now. Earlier, there used to be a typical kind of drama. Now television is also trying to show something different.”

When asked what he misses about the television industry of his time, Angad Hasija said he particularly misses the era of long-running shows, which would often stay on air for four or five years. However, he acknowledged that television has evolved significantly, with greater variety and more competition today. “I think television is better now. There are more options and people have become more particular. Today's directors are very clear about what shots they want and how they want to shoot them.”

“If you look at it from that perspective, television has improved a lot. What I miss is that earlier, there used to be very long-running shows. Shows would run for four or five years. Now they do not run for that long. However, there is a lot more variety today. Earlier, there was not as much competition. Now there are vertical shows and web series, so there is a difference. But you get to see a lot of variety.”

Angad Hasija is best known for his role as Alekh in the popular television show “Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai,” which premiered in 2007. He later portrayed Jimmy Dhillon, also known as JD, in “Tera Rang Chadeya.” Angad is currently seen as Yash Vardhan in the show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak.’

--IANS

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