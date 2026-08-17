‘3.6.9’ director Shiv Madhav to next direct sci-fi superhero film

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Director Shiv Madhav, who is best known for having directed the science-based film ‘3.6.9’ which went on to set a world record as being the first film to be shot in a matter of just 81 minutes, has now announced that his next film will be a sci-fi superhero entertainer.

Director Shiv Madha says that his next film will be a proper commercial entertainer. He says the grand commercial superhero entertainer will blend science fiction and fantasy and that it will feature leading actors from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

The film’s pre-production work and miniature work are currently progressing at a brisk pace.

Speaking about his new film, director Shiv Madhav said, “My first film was ‘3.6.9’. It became the first film from Tamil Nadu to achieve two world records. But unfortunately, people did not even get to know that a person had made a film with 100 actors in just 81 minutes. After achieving those two world records, I thought things would move to the next level. But nothing happened the way I had expected. It felt like all my dreams had collapsed."

He went on to say, "Over the last three years, several producers approached me and asked me to make another film based on a record. But I did not want to continue being identified only as a filmmaker who makes record-setting films. The reason is that there is hardly any recognition for such achievements here."

Pointing out that cinema was also a business, the director said that with this understanding, he had decided to move towards commercial cinema and had now prepared himself for his next film.

"This new film also has a strong scientific background. I am attempting something on a Hollywood scale, with large sets and several practical elements instead of depending completely on CGI. The film will be a big-budget commercial entertainer with extensive use of miniatures. It is set in the 1980s and combines science and fantasy with a superhero subject. I am taking this forward with the confidence that the kind of cinema I have always wanted to make is finally going to happen," he explained.

Stating that he was once again attempting to create a world record, Shiv Madhav explained that this time however, he wanted to bring in several new elements in the making of the film and attempt something on par with Hollywood.

"Over the past three years, I have learnt a lot about the possibilities in VFX, AI and other technical aspects of filmmaking. After learning all this, I am now ready to step into the field and make the film. The actors and technicians we are bringing on board are also big names. The pre-production work is now underway, and the miniature work has already begun. The shooting is scheduled to begin in October, and the entire film will be shot at Ramoji Film City," he said.

--IANS

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