Vishnu Vishal presents brand new car to 'Gatta Kusthi 2' director Chella Ayyavu!

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Having received a car as a gift from producer Ishari K Ganesh for his fine performance in the superhit film 'Gatta Kusthi 2', actor Vishnu Vishal has now emulated the altruistic act of his producer and presented a brand new car to the film's director Chella Ayyavu.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a video of him presenting a brand new Toyota car to the director, actor Vishnu Vishal wrote,"This is for you, @ChellaAyyavu. For the last 11 years, you've stood by me through every high, every low, and everything in between.. Your loyalty, belief, and friendship have meant more than words can ever express. Enjoy the ride. You truly deserve it :) #GattaKusthi2."

In the video clip that Vishnu Vishal posted, he is seen saying, "There is a list of all those who have stood by me and the first in that list is Chella as a director. I really really want to give him something from my side. I wanted to buy him his first car. This is Vishnu Vishal personally thanking a director."

For the unaware, the film, which is the second instalment from the superhit franchise 'Gatta Kusthi', had hit screens worldwide on July 3 this year.

The film went on to emerge such a huge superhit so much so that the film's producer decided to gift Vishnu Vishal a brand new BMW 3 series car.

That apart, several celebrities congratulated Vishnu Vishal for the film including Superstar Rajinikanth who, after watching the film, had showered praises on the film and its unit.

In an update about the call he had received from Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal said the Superstar had praised the film. He said Rajinikanth had called the awesome and had pointed out that it was a 'jolly entertainer'. "Nowadays such films don't come at all. You have performed well in the film. Aishwarya Lekshmi too has come up with a good performance. Where did you find the child Zara? She was just brilliant. Vishnu, you have a good script sense. Please continue to give more good films," Vishnu recalled Rajinikanth as having said.

The actor then went on to say, "Absolutely elated and excited to receive a call from the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth sir, after he watched #GattaKusthi2. The best part of the journey was in getting this call from him.. His words - a major motivation for the journey ahead.. Thank you sir!"

--IANS

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