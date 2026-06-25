Vishnu Vishal: I have been dealing with an auto immune condition for the last 3 - 4 years!

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishnuu Vishal, who is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Gatta Kusthi2', on Thursday revealed that he had been dealing with an auto immune condition for the last three to four years.

Taking to his X timeline to share a statement in which he explained why he had appeared tired in recent times, the actor and producer wrote, "First of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot,and I wanted to share this with you personally. Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I've been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I'm taking on and off, has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing."

Stating that while this treatment was medically necessary, the actor and producer wrote, "That said, your love, the work I believe in, and my responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2 have kept me going. That's why I've continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you."

Expressing hope that his health would improve soon, the actor said, "Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support. As we step into the final week of promotions, I'm filled with positivity and excitement. I can't wait for you all to experience Gatta Kusthi 2 in theatres on 3rd July. Much love. Vishnuu Vishal."

For the unaware, Vishnu Vishal had, in an earlier interview to IANS, had pointed out that although 'Gatta Kusthi 2' would be a continuation of the first part, those who hadn't watched the first part would still be able to enjoy the upcoming sequel as a separate film.

The actor was asked if those watching the sequel directly without having watched the first part would be able to enjoy the film. Responding to this question, Vishnuu Vishal said, "Of course. The second part will be a separate film. Even if they (audiences) haven't watched the first part, they can enjoy the second part as a separate film. Those who have seen the first part will like it even more."

The actor also made it clear that this instalment of the franchise will speak about a different kind of politics about man and woman.

The first part of director Chella Ayyavu's 'Gutta Kusthi', which featured Vishnuu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. The film revolved around the relationship between a man, who marries under the impression that his wife is a docile, soft-spoken woman, and his wife, who he later finds is a wrestler.

"The first part was about the woman. This time, it's about the man. I believe in equality. One film, I'm showing about the woman. This time, I want to show about the man. And in this, I want to show about the man-woman relationship," Vishnuu Vishal had said.

--IANS

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