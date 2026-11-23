Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit revealed her love for tea while interacting with comedian-actor Bhuvan Bam on the Marathi reality show Kon Honar Crorepati.

She recalled how tea has been a regular part of her household and was prepared throughout the day.

Madhuri, who hosts the reality quiz show, was interacting with Bhuvan when the conversation turned to his love for Mumbai and the things he enjoys about the city. Bhuvan said that what he loves most about Mumbai is its people, prompting Madhuri to agree and speak about the warmth of Mumbaikars.

The conversation then moved to tea, with Bhuvan sharing his fondness for the beverage. “I really love tea,” Bhuvan told Madhuri. Madhuri too revealed that she also is a tea lover and recalled her house routine, saying, “We used to have tea all day at our house too.”

Bhuvan then recalled how a whole flask of tea would be prepared for him. “They used to make a whole flask of tea just for me.” Madhuri immediately completed his thought, pointing out how drinking tea throughout the day could also mean consuming a lot of sugar without realising it.

Bhuvan agreed and shared that he had given up sugar. Turning the conversation into a light-hearted compliment, Madhuri told him, “But that’s lovely. You have cut out sugar, but you are still so sweet. Bhuvan, blushing, responded with a simple, “Thank you.”

Madhuri, meanwhile on the show has been seen revealing a lot many of her anecdotes, making it a delight for her fans.

The actress who is raised in Mumbai, had earlier spoken about the spirit of the city along with how warm and helpful the people of the city are. Lauding them all, Madhuri, in her quintessential style had blown a whistle.

–IANS

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