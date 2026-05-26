May 26, 2026 1:10 PM हिंदी

Vishal thanks CM Vijay for permitting TN theatres to have five shows for first seven days of a film's release

Vishal thanks CM Vijay for permitting five shows in TN for first seven days of a film's release (Photo: Vishal/X)

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Actor, producer and director Vishal has now thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for permitting all theatres in Tamil Nadu to screen five shows a day for the first seven days of a Tamil film's release.

Taking to his X timeline to express his gratitude, Vishal wrote, "Thank you dear @CMOTamilnadu #Vijay avargale, darling of the masses and the most prolific actor turned politician for understanding the current situation in the film industry and implementing five shows a day for all films for the first seven days of the film's theatrical release."

He went on to add, "Looking forward to more GOs passed for the general public in all sectors bringing about relief and progressive growth. A big whistle from all of us. @TVKVijayHQ."

Vishal was not the only one to welcome the Tamil Nadu government's decision to grant permission to theatres have five shows a day.

Actor Sibi, the son of actor Sathyaraj, too welcomed the government's decision. Taking to his X timeline, Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "This is great news for Tamil Cinema!..Thanks to our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ anna! @CMOTamilnadu."

For the unaware, the Tamil Nadu government has now permitted all theatres in the state to have five shows for new Tamil releases for the first seven days. government has also permitted theatres to have five shows on festival days, public holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Chief Minister's decision comes in the wake of a meeting he had with a delegation from the film ‌industry that met him on May 16 and placed before him a list of requests.

Meanwhile, Vishal is currently shooting for director Sundar C's upcoming action entertainer 'Purushan', which features him and actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, in Kolkata. Sources close to the unit say that once the unit completes its 15 day schedule in Kolkata, it is expected to next head to Goa for its next schedule.

--IANS

mkr/

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