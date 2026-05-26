Weak monsoon forecast raises concerns over rural demand in FY27: Report

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The upcoming monsoon will directly influence India’s FY27 macroeconomic outlook, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting rainfall at 92 per cent of the long-period average, classified as below normal, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from investment platform smallcase said that below normal rainfall raises concerns over food inflation, rural demand recovery and interest‑rate trajectories in upcoming quarters.

It further highlighted that stable rainfall conditions could support inflation management and sustain growth momentum, while weaker rainfall patterns may increase inflationary pressures and create volatility across rural-linked sectors.

The forecast comes amid rising temperature concerns across the country.

According to the global air quality platform IQAir, on April 27, 2026, all of the world’s 50 hottest cities were located in India.

The report showed that India’s economy continues to remain resilient amid global uncertainties, but the monsoon still remains one of the most significant drivers of domestic economic stability.

Nearly 55 per cent of India’s net sown agricultural land remains rain-fed, making rainfall patterns crucial for crop output, food supply chains and rural income generation.

Agriculture contributes nearly 15-16 per cent to India’s GDP while supporting the livelihoods of nearly 45 per cent of the country’s population with monsoon performance directly impacting consumption trends, inflationary pressures, liquidity conditions and corporate earnings across sectors.

While aggregate rainfall levels remain important, the distribution and timing of rainfall across key agricultural states may prove even more critical during FY27.

Regions dependent on monsoon-driven cultivation for crops such as rice, pulses, sugarcane, soybean and oilseeds remain vulnerable to delayed or uneven rainfall patterns. Any prolonged dry spells during sowing periods could negatively impact agricultural productivity and food availability.

Meanwhile, erratic weather conditions linked to climate change are increasing the frequency of rainfall imbalances, making the quality and spread of rainfall equally important as overall precipitation levels.

Food inflation has already started witnessing upward pressure in recent months, particularly across vegetables and essential commodities. Since food items account for nearly 46 per cent of India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, any weather-led supply disruption could quickly translate into broader inflationary pressures.

A rise in inflation could complicate the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation management strategy at a time when markets are anticipating gradual monetary easing, the report flagged.

A favourable monsoon generally improves farm incomes, boosts rural employment and supports demand across sectors such as FMCG, tractors, two-wheelers, fertilisers, affordable housing and microfinance.

—IANS

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