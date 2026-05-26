Meg Lanning opts out of Victoria contract to become full-time franchise freelancer

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Former Australia captain Meg Lanning is set to become a full-time freelance cricketer after deciding against signing a state contract with Victoria for the 2026–27 domestic season, marking another significant step in her post-international career.

Lanning’s move reflects the rapidly evolving landscape of women’s cricket, where leading players are increasingly prioritising franchise opportunities across global leagues. Since retiring from international cricket in 2023, the 34-year-old has remained one of the most sought-after names in the women’s game, featuring in tournaments across India and England while gradually reducing her involvement in Australia’s domestic structure.

Although she stayed on Victoria’s roster following her retirement from international cricket, Lanning had only a limited role during the previous domestic campaign. She appeared in four matches during the Women’s National Cricket League season and did not return after the Women’s Big Bash League break, instead shifting focus to franchise commitments overseas.

Lanning is currently at the helm with UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and captains Manchester Originals in England’s The Hundred. Earlier this year, she also signed with Lancashire for the T20 Blast, further underlining her commitment to the global T20 circuit.

Her future in the WBBL remains open as she is presently off-contract with the Melbourne Stars despite enjoying an outstanding season with the franchise. Lanning finished as the competition’s second-highest run-scorer last year, amassing 479 runs at an average of 53.22 and a strike rate above 136.

Beyond playing, Lanning has also started exploring coaching opportunities. In recent months, she worked with Australia’s Under-19 setup as a development coach during a tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka, hinting at a broader role in the game in the years ahead.

Confirming Lanning’s departure from their contract list, Cricket Victoria head of female cricket Kirby Short said, “We support Meg's decision. The women's game is growing, and players are now presented with opportunities across the world, which is ultimately a positive reflection of the evolution of our game.”

Lanning is among the notable changes to Victoria’s squad ahead of the new season, alongside co-vice-captain Ella Hayward, who has already joined Tasmania. Victoria are also looking to rebuild after enduring a disastrous 2025–26 campaign in which they failed to register a single victory across 12 matches. The state side will regain the services of Tayla Vlaeminck and Tess Flintoff after both players lost their Cricket Australia contracts.

Short admitted the previous season’s performances fell well below expectations but stressed that the organisation remains committed to a long-term rebuild. “We're certainly not proud of the results from last season, and we understand we need to be better. What is most encouraging is the shared understanding that's come from our reflection. There is alignment across staff and players about the environment we want to create. It is going to take a lot of hard work, and we understand it will be a case of incremental progress, rather than chasing an overnight solution. We are certainly up for it,” Short said.

--IANS

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