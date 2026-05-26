May 26, 2026 1:09 PM हिंदी

Shaan calls Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan’s 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' as one of most modern songs of Bollywood

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Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood's ace playback singer Shaan expressed why he feels legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan's iconic song, 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao’ is the most modern song ever made in Bollywood.

The singer who appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol, as a special guest, explained how the picturised version of the song was shot at night in a room where character Sanjeev Kumar asks Jaya Bachchan to slow down her voice, and that’s where the pitch and tone of the music changes.

Shaan expressed how he feels that songs made earlier were more modern than what is being made today.

He said, “Log kehte hai purana gaana, naya gaana etc lekin inn gaano se zyada modern gaana aaj nahi ban raha hain yeh jo changes hain gaano mein, kaha milega yeh sab? Kaha se shuru hota hain kaha se khatam hota hain. This is more modern than anything else, he (Pancham) was the most modern composer. Period."

(People talk about old songs and new songs, but even today, songs more modern than these are not being made. These changes and variations in the music where else will you find all of this? You can’t even tell where it begins and where it ends. This is more modern than anything else. He (Pancham) was the most modern composer. Period.)

Judge Vishal Dadlani also agreed with Shaan on how great Pancham (R. D. Burman) was. He added, “Pancham, Pancham, that guy the one only.”

The conversation took place after contestant Jyotirmayee’s performance on ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’, following which Shaan gave his feedback.

While doing so, he requested all the contestants to watch how the songs were picturised and understand the story and screenplay to sing better, as that really helps one understand the situation.

–IANS

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