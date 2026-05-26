Jagapathi Babu completes dubbing for his portions in Ram Charan's Peddi!

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays the role of Appalasoori in director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, has now completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Watch our @IamJagguBhai turn into #Appalasoori, just like magic. @IamJagguBhai completes his dub for #PEDDI. #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced.

A gripping and exciting trailer of the film that was released recently has only added to the excitement.

The 'Peddi' trailer unfolds a sweeping rural tapestry dominated by sweat, struggle, and an undying love for sport. The protagonist, Peddi (played by Ram Charan), is a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical might. Whether it’s cricket, wrestling, or sprinting, his life is defined by the grit and passion he pours into every discipline. Adored by the children and respected by the villagers, his rapid rise draws envy, especially from a domineering landlord whose pride refuses to share the spotlight.

Director Buchi Babu Sana shapes this larger-than-life universe with remarkable clarity. The trailer pulses like a heartbeat- gentle in its silence, thunderous in its bursts of action.

Instead of relying on familiar sports-drama patterns, Peddi injects its sporting sequences with raw intensity and life-or-death stakes. Massive clashes on railway platforms, gravity-defying stunts, and adrenaline-fueled fights hint at a world where sport and survival are inseparable.

One standout stretch is the seamless fusion of cricket and wrestling, an audacious, high-impact sequence that instantly grabs attention.

Ram Charan appears in a fiercely athletic avatar, showcasing exceptional physical conditioning that grounds the film’s demanding sports segments. The trailer fluidly shifts between sporting worlds-- from Charan swinging a rugged cricket bat under blazing floodlights to engaging in visceral mud-wrestling bouts. His transformation into Peddi is both chiseled and emotionally layered.

Janhvi Kapoor brings elegant warmth to her role, blending traditional charm with expressive nuance. The trailer further teases a powerful supporting cast- Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, each adding weight and intrigue to the drama.

The film is slated to hit screens on June 4 this year.

--IANS

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