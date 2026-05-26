Jasmine Sandlas announces her first India Arena Tour: My journey has always been unfiltered

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Known for belting out chartbusters such as “Jaiye Sajna”, “Shararat” and “Main Aur Tu”, Punjabi singing sensation Jasmine Sandlas has announced her ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’ and said that it isn’t just about playing a bigger venue but about creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

Jasmine said in a statement: "This tour isn't just about playing bigger venues; it’s about creating a space where my music and the audience become one pulse. My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me.”

“With 'The Dream Girl' tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs,” she added.

The tour’s moniker serves as a personal homage to her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight.

The tour comes after the magnanimous success of her recent tracks from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar duology.

The multi-city tour is scheduled to hit major entertainment hubs across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh across July and August of this year.

The tour is produced exclusively by live event company Team Innovation.

Mohit Bijani, Founder, Team Innovation said: "We are thrilled to bring Jasmine Sandlas's incredible vision to life on her very first official arena tour.”

Talking about Jasmine, her first song, "Muskan" in 2008 became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick.

The 40-year-old hitmaker's hits also include "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

--IANS

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